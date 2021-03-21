Chiefs Hosting CB K’Waun Williams For Visit

Mike Kaye of NJ.com, citing a league source, reports that the Chiefs are hosting CB K’Waun Williams for a visit on Tuesday.

Manish Mehta reported last week that Williams has drawn interest from several teams, including the Jets, Browns, Lions, Eagles, Colts, and 49ers.

Williams, 29 wound up signing on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh back in 2014. He was in the final year of his three-year, $1.53 million contract when the Browns cut him loose during the preseason.

Williams was later claimed off of waivers by the Bears, but he failed a physical due to his ankle injury and was cut loose a day later. The 49ers signed him to a one-year, $765,000 contract in 2017, before signing him to a three-year extension at the start of the regular season.

San Francisco picked up Williams’ option last year.

In 2020, Williams appeared in eight games for the 49ers and recorded 22 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and four passes defended.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.