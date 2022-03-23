Chiefs Hosting RB Ronald Jones For Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs are bringing in former Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones for a visit on Wednesday.

Jones, 24, is a former second-round of the Buccaneers back in 2018. He finished his four-year, $7,071,926 rookie contract that included a $3,223,320 signing bonus and is testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

In 2021, Jones appeared in 16 games and recorded 101 rushing attempts for 428 yards (4.2 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with 10 receptions for 64 yards (6.4 YPC).