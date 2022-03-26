Chiefs In Talks With CB Stephon Gilmore

Jordan Schultz reports that the Chiefs have communicated with free agent CB Stephon Gilmore about him signing with the team.

The Athletic previously reported that the Jets, 49ers, and Raiders were in on free agent Gilmore at the start of free agency.

Schultz also mentions that former Giants CB James Bradberry is on the Chiefs’ radar as a potential addition this offseason.

Gilmore, 31, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Bills back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract, but the Bills elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

Gilmore would later depart for a five-year, $65 million contract that includes $31 million guaranteed with the Patriots. He stood to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021 when he was traded to the Panthers for a future sixth.

In 2021, Gilmore appeared in eight games for the Panthers and recorded 16 total tackles, two interceptions, and two pass deflections.

