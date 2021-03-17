Chiefs Interested In Re-Signing C Austin Reiter

Herbie Teope is reporting that the Chiefs are interested in re-signing C Austin Reiter. According to Teope, Kansas City has an offer out to Reiter and he’s currently mulling it over.

This is interesting, considering that Tom Pelissero reported last week that the Chiefs are expected to allow free agent Reiter to move on and sign with a new team this offseason.

Reiter, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Redskins back in 2015. He spent just over a year in Washington before he was waived at the start of the 2016 season and later signed to the Browns’ active roster.

Reiter returned to the Browns on an exclusive rights contract but was cut loose soon after. The Chiefs quickly claimed him off waivers and eventually signed him to a two-year, $5.5 million extension in 2018.

In 2020, Reiter appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs, making 12 starts for them at center.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.