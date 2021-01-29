Chiefs LB Willie Gay Suffers Meniscus Tear

Jon Sokoloff reports that Chiefs LB Willie Gay will not play in the Super Bowl after undergoing emergency surgery on his knee.

According to Carrington Harrison, Gay tore his meniscus at practice on Thursday.

Gay posted a picture on Instagram showing a brace.

While this is, of course, disappointing news for Gay, he should only around four months and still be ready in time for the 2021 season.

Gay, 22, was selected with the No. 63 overall pick by the Chiefs last year. He agreed to a four-year, $5,271,046 contract with Kansas City.

In 2020, Gay appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 39 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and three passes defended.