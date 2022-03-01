Chiefs Likely To Franchise Tag LT Orlando Brown Jr.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach called a franchise tag for LT Orlando Brown Jr. “likely,” per Matt Verderame.

Veach added ideally they would get a long-term deal done with Brown before the start of the league year on March 16, but sometimes big deals can take longer to iron out.

One way or another, they expect things to be worked out by Week 1, he added.

According to Over The Cap, the franchise tag for offensive linemen in 2022 is projected to be $16.7 million

Brown, 25, was a third-round pick by the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.49 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $865,720 when he was traded to the Chiefs in exchange for a package that included a first-round pick.

Brown Jr. is a two-time Pro Bowler and set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Brown appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and made 16 starts at left tackle. He was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 28 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on the Chiefs and Brown as the news is available.