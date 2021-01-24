Chiefs LT Eric Fisher Suffers Achilles Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that LT Eric Fisher is out for the rest of the AFC Championship game with an Achilles injury.

T Eric Fisher is out with an achilles injury. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 25, 2021

It’s usually a bad sign when teams rule players out with Achilles injury, but you can expect him to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the issue.

Fisher, 30, was the No. 1 overall pick back in 2013. He signed a four-year, $63 million extension with $40 million guaranteed back in 2016.

Fisher is owed a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Fisher appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and started all of them at left tackle.

We’ll have more regarding Fisher as the news is available.