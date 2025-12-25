Chiefs Made Four Roster Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs officially processed four transactions on Thursday for their Week 17 game.

The full list includes:

Chiefs elevated WR Jason Brownlee and OT Matt Waletzko to heir active roster

and OT to heir active roster Chiefs placed WR Nikko Remigio on injured reserve

on injured reserve Chiefs signed LB Cole Christiansen to their active roster

Christiansen, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Army back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chargers and was on and off of their roster over the next two years.

The Chiefs signed Christiansen to their practice squad in 2022 and he has been with the team ever since. Kansas City tendered Christiansen an exclusive rights offer last year and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2025, Christiansen has appeared in one game for the Chiefs.