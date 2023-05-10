Chiefs Make Five Roster Moves

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Chiefs have released DT Byron Cowart and waived DB Martez Manuel.

The moves help make space for CB Lamar Jackson, DT Matt Dickerson and DT Chris Williams, who were signed by the team Wednesday.

Cowart, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019 out of Maryland. New England opted to waive him last July and he was later claimed by the Colts.

Cowart played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed on with the Chiefs.

In 2022, Cowart appeared in all 17 games for the Colts, recording 12 tackles and no sacks.