Chiefs Make Six Roster Moves Including Activating K Harrison Butker

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Chiefs made six roster moves on Wednesday.

Butker, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of Panthers back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million contract with the Panthers but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

The Chiefs would add Butker to their active roster before bringing him back on an exclusive rights contract. He signed a five-year, $20.3 million extension with the team in 2019.

In 2021, Butker has appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and made 22 out of 25 field goal attempts (88 percent) and 41 out of 43 extra points (95.3 percent).