Chiefs Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs signed DB Tyree Gillespie to the practice squad and cut WR Chase Cota, per the NFL transaction wire.

Kansas City’s practice squad now includes:

DB Deon Bush TE Matt Bushman LB Cole Christiansen (Injured) T Chukwuebuka Godrick (International) DE Truman Jones T Darian Kinnard QB Chris Oladokun RB La’Mical Perine WR Cornell Powell RB Deneric Prince C Austin Reiter DB Keith Taylor TE Gerrit Prince WR Montrell Washington NT Mike Pennel DL Keondre Coburn S Tyree Gillespie

Gillespie, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He was in the second year of a four-year, $4 million rookie deal when the Raiders opted to trade him to the Titans for a seventh-round pick.

Gillespie lasted just a few weeks in Tennessee and was ultimately waived before the start of the 2022 season. From there, the Jaguars claimed him off waivers and signed him to their practice squad.

He returned on a futures deal for the 2023 season but was waived after the draft. The Texans claimed him but cut him with an injury settlement coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Gillespie appeared in three games for the Jaguars and recorded no statistics.