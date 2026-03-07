Chiefs Not Planning To Tender RFA G Mike Caliendo

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Chiefs do not plan to use a restricted tender on G Mike Caliendo.

This means that Caliendo will be an unrestricted free agent next week.

Caliendo, 27, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and spent the entire year on the practice squad.

The Chiefs brought Caliendo back on a futures deal for the 2023 season, then re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent each of the past two seasons.

In 2024, Caliendo appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and made three starts at guard.