Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Could Be Coaching Elsewhere In 2023?

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that many around the NFL believe Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy will be coaching somewhere other than Kansas City in 2023.

Bieniemy is currently in the final year of his contract after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Chiefs last year.

Bieniemy has interviewed for 15 head-coaching jobs dating back to 2019, which includes the Colts’ vacancy this offseason. However, he has been unable to secure a head coach job.

Jones admits there’s still a chance that Bieniemy could return to Kansas City on another one-year deal. Although, he could be a top-tier offensive coordinator candidate this offseason at a time when a third of the NFL is looking for one.

As of now, only the Titans have requested an interview with Bieniemy for their coordinator position.

Bieniemy, 53, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013 and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018. Kansas City signed Bieniemy to an extension in 2021, where he’s remained since.

Kansas City has perennially been among the NFL’s most prolific offenses during Bieniemy’s tenure.