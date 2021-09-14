Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Could Emerge As HC Candidate For USC Job

League sources have told Adam Schefter that they believe Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy will emerge as a head-coaching candidate for the head-coaching vacancy at USC.

Schefter notes that Bieniemy is from Southern California and has told confidants in the past that USC is one of the only college jobs that might interest him.

USC fired their head coach on Monday and should have one of the most attractive vacancies in either the NFL and college ranks.

Bieniemy has been a popular name in head-coaching searches the past few years, but has surprisingly not landed a job.

Bieniemy, 52, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013 and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator. Kansas City signed Bieniemy to an extension this past February.

We’ll have more on Bieniemy as the news is available.