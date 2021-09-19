Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Open To USC HC Job

Sources close to Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy have told Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports that he would consider the head coaching vacancy at USC, even though he has been working to land an NFL job.

La Canfora explains that Bieniemy grew up in Southern California, went to high school not too far from campus, and has been familiar with the program.

One issue is that the timing could be difficult for Bieniemy if USC wants to have their next head coach in place by Thanksgiving for recruiting process. Even so, La Canfora says this is one of the few select college openings Bieniemy would be open to.

Bieniemy has been a hot coaching candidate the past few years but has yet to land a job.

“It’s sad that it would come to that because this is a man who should already be a head coach in our league. But that is the kind of job you would have to entertain, especially with what Eric has been through the past few years. I don’t know how you categorically say no to USC,” a source with ties to Bieniemy tells La Canfora.

USC fired their head coach last week and should have one of the most attractive vacancies in either the NFL and college ranks.

Bieniemy, 52, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013 and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator. Kansas City signed Bieniemy to an extension this past February.

We’ll have more on Bieniemy as the news is available.