Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy’s Contract Set To Expire

Tom Pelissero reports that Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy‘s contract is set to expire, which means he’s in line to be a free agent this offseason.

Pelissero mentions that a return to Kansas City is still possible, but he could be an in-demand offensive coordinator option for teams to consider.

Bieniemy has interviewed for several head coaching jobs the past couple of seasons, but has yet to land a head coaching role.

Bieniemy, 52, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013 and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator. Kansas City signed Bieniemy to an extension last year.

In 2021, the Chiefs’ offense ranked No. 3 in total yards, No. 4 in points scored, No. 16 in rushing yards, and No. 4 in passing yards.