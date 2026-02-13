Chiefs Officially Hire Five Assistant Coaches

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they officially hired four assistant coaches on Friday.

We have added the following coaches to our staff for the 2026 season: DeMarco Murray – Running Backs Coach Chad O’Shea – Wide Receivers Coach Terry Bradden Jr. – Assistant Defensive Line Coach Nate Pagan – Offensive Quality Control Coach CJ Cox – Defensive Quality Control… — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 13, 2026

The full list includes:

DeMarco Murray – Running Backs Coach

– Running Backs Coach Chad O’Shea – Wide Receivers Coach

– Wide Receivers Coach Terry Bradden Jr. – Assistant Defensive Line Coach

– Assistant Defensive Line Coach Nate Pagan – Offensive Quality Control Coach

– Offensive Quality Control Coach CJ Cox – Defensive Quality Control Coach

Murray, 38, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2011. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $25.5 million contract that included $12.5 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $6.25 million for the 2018 season when the Titans released him in a move that freed up $6.5 million of available cap space.

He announced his retirement from the NFL in 2018.

Murray got his start in coaching at the University of Arizona in 2019 as the team’s running backs coach under former HC Kevin Sumlin.

From there, he joined the University of Oklahoma as the team’s running backs coach in 2020, a position he’s held since.

For his career, Murray rushed for 7,174 yards on 1,604 carries (4.5 YPC) to go along with 307 receptions for 2,165 yards receiving and 55 total touchdowns over the course of seven years and 99 games played. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and was named the Offensive Player of the Year in 2014.