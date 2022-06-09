Chiefs Officially Retired CB Brandon Flowers As Member Of Team

The Chiefs announced they have signed CB Brandon Flowers to a one-day contract to retire with the team.

Today, we officially retired Brandon Flowers as a Kansas City Chief 👏 Congrats, @BFlowers24! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/tz1we69gLm — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 9, 2022

Flowers, 36, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2008. He signed a four-year, $36.4 million contract that includes $20.5 million guaranteed with the Chargers back in March of 2015

Flowers was set to make a base salary of $9 million for the 2017 season when he was released by Los Angeles. He later retired that offseason.

During his nine-year NFL career, Flowers recorded 429 tackles, three sacks, 21 interceptions, four forced fumbles, five recoveries, 111 pass defenses and four defensive touchdowns over the course of 119 games. He made the Pro Bowl during the 2013 season.