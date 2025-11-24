Chiefs Officially Sign RB Dameon Pierce To Practice Squad

The Kansas City Chiefs officially announced the signing of RB Dameon Pierce to the practice squad.

We have signed RB Dameon Pierce to our Practice Squad. We have terminated the Practice Squad contract of WR Jimmy Holiday. pic.twitter.com/ubFNMsHOx5 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 24, 2025

In a corresponding move, the team cut WR Jimmy Holliday.

Pierce, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Texans out of Florida in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his $4,475,432 rookie contract that had an average annual value of $1,118,858 when the Texans opted to waive him.

In 2025, Pierce has appeared in four games for the Texans and rushed for 26 yards on 10 carries (2.6 YPC) and no touchdowns.