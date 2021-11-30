Chiefs Place RB Jerick McKinnon & DT Khalen Saunders On IR

Herbie Teope reports that the Chiefs have placed RB Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) and DT Khalen Saunders on injured reserve Tuesday.

The Chiefs also activated OL Kyle Long from the PUP list.

McKinnon, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,765,000 contract with the Minnesota Vikings before signing on with the 49ers as an unrestricted free agent in 2018.

McKinnon landed a four-year, $30 million contract that included $15.7 million guaranteed from the 49ers but sustained a torn ACL prior to the start of the 2018 season and subsequently missed the entire year. He wound up aggravating his injury, once again, the next training camp.

He agreed to a restructured one-year contract in March of last year and later signed on with the Chiefs this past April.

In 2021, Jerick McKinnon has appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs and rushed for 38 yards on seven carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 10 receptions for 81 yards receiving and no touchdowns.