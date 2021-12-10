Chiefs Place TE Joe Fortson On COVID-19 List

The Kansas City Chiefs officially placed TE Joe Fortson on the COVID-19 list Friday.

Fortson remains on injured reserve with an Achilles injury.

Fortson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Valdosta State back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2021, Fortson has appeared in six games for the Chiefs and caught five passes for 47 yards receiving and two touchdowns.