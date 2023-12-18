Chiefs Place WR Skyy Moore On Injured Reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday that they’ve placed WR Skyy Moore on injured reserve.
We have placed WR Skyy Moore on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/Cq1WQbe6gv
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 18, 2023
Moore will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before the team can designate him to return.
Moore, 23, was a three-year starter at Western Michigan and earned first-team All-MAC honors in 2021 and 2019. The Chiefs used the No. 54 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Moore is in the second year of his four-year $6,450,497 contract that included a $1,871,271 signing bonus.
In 2023, Moore has appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and caught 21 passes for 244 yards receiving and one touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!