Chiefs Plan To Designate RB Isiah Pacheco & DE Charles Omenihu To Return

According to Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs are designating RB Isiah Pacheco and DE Charles Omenihu to return from injured reserve this week.

It will open a three-week window for both to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Both will be welcome reinforcements for the unbeaten Chiefs. Pacheco has been out since early this season with a fibula injury, while Omenihu has been rehabbing a torn ACL suffered during the playoffs last year.

Pacheco, 25, was a three-year starter at Rutgers and an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection as a senior. He was selected with the No. 251 pick in the seventh round by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pacheco is in the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3,739,108 that included a signing bonus of $79,108.

In 2023, Pacheco has appeared in two games for the Chiefs and rushed 34 times for 135 yards and a touchdown, adding seven catches on eight targets for 54 yards.

Omenihu, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,815,280 rookie contract when he was traded to the 49ers for a late-round pick.

Omenihu made a base salary of $965,000 in 2022 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed with the Chiefs.

In 2023, Omenihu appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs and recorded 28 total tackles, five tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass deflections.