Chiefs Planning To Extend OC Eric Bieniemy

According to Adam Schefter, the Chiefs and OC Eric Bieniemy plan to work out a contract extension following the Super Bowl.

Bieniemy was in the final year of his deal because he, the Chiefs and frankly most of the NFL thought he’d land a head coaching job this year.

Instead, Bieniemy was surprisingly spurned for the third year in a row despite leading the potent Kansas City offense, which is playing for its second straight Super Bowl tonight.

There’s obviously mutual interest by the Chiefs and Bieniemy in continuing their partnership in 2021 with no more head coaching jobs available and a new deal won’t prevent Bieniemy from trying to land a gig leading a team of his own next year.

Bieniemy, 51, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013 and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator.

We’ll have more on Bieniemy as the news is available.