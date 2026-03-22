Chiefs Possible Destination For DE Cameron Jordan

According to Nate Taylor, the Chiefs are a potential landing spot for former Saints DE Cameron Jordan.

Taylor notes Chiefs DT Chris Jones has been lobbying for the front office to sign Jordan.

Jordan has remained unsigned for the past couple of weeks after his contract with the Saints expired. He’s played his entire career in New Orleans but acknowledged that he feels he has a lot left in the tank and business could take him elsewhere this offseason.

“As much as I love the city of New Orleans, as much as I want to be in the city of New Orleans … If things don’t add up to what I consider as value happen, I understand the business nature of it all,” Jordan said, via “The Set with T.Stead” podcast. “In my mind, I’m like, ‘of course,’ you see guys my age re-sign with a team because that’s the only team they’ve ever been with, and you’re like, ‘hell yeah, we love that,’ but that’s to his situation. That may not be to my situation. As football players, we can only control what we can control. … You gotta be able to take your emotions out of it. Of course, I’d love to be in New Orleans, but at the same time, if the cents doesn’t make sense, then we have to find our own path.”

“Just because I love the city and the organization doesn’t mean the city and the organization has to love me back. The city definitely has and always will. I’m just saying, my love doesn’t mean it’s unrequited.”

Jordan, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2011 out of Cal. He was entering the fifth year of a six-year, $61.969 million contract that includes $33.469 million guaranteed that he signed back in 2015 when he agreed to a three-year extension with the Saints worth $52.5 million in 2019.

New Orleans gave Jordan a two-year, $27.9 million contract extension through 2025 before the 2024 season.

In 2025, Jordan appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 47 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovery and two pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.