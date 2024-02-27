Chiefs Prepared To Franchise CB L’Jarius Sneed, Trade Possible

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Chiefs have informed CB L’Jarius Sneed that they are prepared to franchise him before the coming deadline.

According to Fowler, the Chiefs are “open to consummate a trade off it if no long-term deal is reached.”

Fowler adds that Snead is open to speaking with other teams to find the best fit with a return to Kansas City still a possibility.

The franchise tag for cornerbacks will be $19.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season and give the two sides until mid-July to negotiate a long-term deal.

Sneed, 27, was selected with the No. 138 overall pick by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.9 million contract with Kansas City.

Sneed is in line to test the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2023, Sneed appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 78 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and 14 pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 Free Agents list.