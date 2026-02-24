Chiefs Preparing For Either Scenario Regarding Travis Kelce

Per Nate Taylor, Chiefs GM Brett Veach said they are “prepared for either scenario” regarding the future of TE Travis Kelce.

It was recently reported the Chiefs have had some communication with Kelce about a return, and Kansas City has been clear about their desires to have him back in 2026 all offseason.

It’s worth noting Kelce is scheduled to be a free agent, so he will have to work out a new deal with Kansas City if he chooses to come back for another year.

There’s been more and more buzz that Kelce is planning to return for a 14th season despite a widespread expectation last year that this could be his final year.

Whenever Kelce decides to end his playing career, he has a ton waiting for him off the field, including a budding media career and pending nuptials to pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Kelce, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs out of Cincinnati back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.126 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $675,000 for the 2016 season when he signed a six-year, $46.8 million contract extension.

He signed another four-year, $57.25 million extension in 2020. Kelce was due base salaries of $12 million and $16.25 million over the final two seasons of that deal.

In 2025, Kelce appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and recorded 76 receptions on 108 targets for 851 yards and five touchdowns.

