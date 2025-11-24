Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco Targeting Week 13 Return

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is targeting a return to the lineup this Thursday against the Cowboys.

Pacheco has been out since Week 8 due to a knee injury. Fowler says the final decision is ultimately up to the Chiefs, but Pacheco is trending positively.

Pacheco, 26, was a three-year starter at Rutgers and an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection as a senior. He was selected with the No. 251 pick in the seventh round by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pacheco is in the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3,739,108 that included a signing bonus of $79,108.

In 2025, Pacheco has appeared in eight games for the Chiefs and recorded 78 rushing attempts for 329 yards (4.2 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 11 receptions for 43 yards (3.9 YPC) and one touchdown.