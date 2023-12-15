Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco Underwent Shoulder Surgery

On Friday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid announced that RB Isiah Pacheco is out for their Week 15 game after undergoing shoulder surgery recently, per Adam Teicher.

The good news, however, is that Pacheco could be back at practice next week.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerrick McKinnon figure to handle the workload for the Chiefs this weekend against the Patriots.

Pacheco, 24, was a three-year starter at Rutgers and an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection as a senior. He was selected with the No. 251 pick in the seventh round by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pacheco is in the second year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3,739,108 that included a signing bonus of $79,108.

In 2023, Pacheco has appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs and rushed for 779 yards on 176 carries (4.4 YPC) to go along with 33 receptions for 209 yards receiving and seven total touchdowns.