Chiefs RB Ronald Jones Hoping To Be Released

Chiefs RB Ronald Jones posted on Twitter that he wants to be released by Kansas City, possibly believing he may have better opportunities elsewhere.

“Sure would like a RELEASE right about now,” Jones wrote on Twitter.

Jones, 25, is a former second-round of the Buccaneers back in 2018. He finished his four-year, $7,071,926 rookie contract that included a $3,223,320 signing bonus.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed a one-year deal with Kansas City.

In 2021, Jones appeared in 16 games and recorded 101 rushing attempts for 428 yards (4.2 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with 10 receptions for 64 yards (6.4 YPC).

We will have more news on Jones as it becomes available.