Chiefs Re-Sign RFA OL Andrew Wylie

Chiefs OL Andrew Wylie officially signed his one-year restricted free agent tender on Tuesday.

The Chiefs placed an original-round tender on Wylie that will cost them $2.183 million for the 2021 season.

Wylie, 26, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent after the 2017 draft. During the 2017 season, he spent time on each of the Colts’, Browns’ and Chargers’ practice squads.

In December of 2017, he signed on to the Chiefs’ practice squad. In 2018 he signed a futures contract with Kansas City, then signed an exclusive rights free agent deal last offseason.

The Chiefs tendered him a contract earlier in the offseason. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Wylie appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs.