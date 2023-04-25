Chiefs Re-Sign RFA P Tommy Townsend

According to Field Yates, the Chiefs have re-signed P Tommy Townsend.

He was tendered by Kansas City as a restricted free agent with the original round tender earlier this offseason.

Townsend, 26, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Florida following the 2020 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a three-year, $2,292,500 contract.

Townsend was scheduled to be a restricted free agent in 2023 when the Chiefs tendered him at the original round level, worth $2.627 million.

In 2022, Townsend appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and recorded 53 punts with a 50.4 average, four touchbacks and 22 kicks placed inside the 20.