Chiefs Re-Signing EDGE Mike Danna

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs are re-signing EDGE Mike Danna to a three-year contract.

According to Ian Rapaport, Danna receives a three-year, $24 million contract that includes $13 million guaranteed.

It’s surprising it took this long for Danna to sign, given that he was one of the best, young edge rushers in this year’s free agent class.

Danna, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.55 million rookie contract with the Chiefs.

Danna was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2023, Danna appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 50 tackles, 6.5 sacks and three pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.