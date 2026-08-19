Chiefs Re-Signing LB Cam Jones

Per Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs are re-signing LB Cam Jones after he was waived by the Giants.

Wilson adds that Jones drew interest from multiple teams but ultimately chose to return to the Chiefs.

Kansas City confirmed the move and announced DE Anthony Dunn was waived in a corresponding cut.

Jones, 26, signed with the Chiefs following the 2023 NFL Draft out of Indiana. He was waived after camp in 2025 but was claimed by the Jets.

He was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time this offseason after finishing his three-year UDFA deal when he signed with the Giants back in March.

New York ultimately waived Jones, and he is now catching on with Kansas City once more.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 10 games for the Jets and recorded five total tackles.