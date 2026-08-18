AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Rashawn Slater, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers OT Rashawn Slater is back after missing time due to injury, with the team taking a cautious approach. Slater’s repaired knee is feeling good, and he can get into his stance with no pain.

“It’s definitely a struggle sometimes. Just want to be out there for the team,” Slater said, via the team website. “I hate missing out, but one of the really good things about our [medical] staff is they’re so thoughtful and they understand in some ways they need to protect players from themselves a little bit. It’s difficult, but at the same time, when you compare it to what’s to come, it’s not so difficult of a decision. Nothing crazy, just being thoughtful and learning. I mean, you have a surgery like that, the rehab went great but things can still happen and things are different. Really, we’re just learning. This is my first time playing football in a year, so there’s going to be things that are different. We have to be mindful about them. But again, nothing that’s concerning, just got to keep going, keep being thoughtful. Getting ready for what matters.”

“It does feel different, it feels better, honestly,” Slater continued. “I can get in my stance with no pain … it feels really good, really positive when I’m moving. It’s strong, it’s stable. Obviously, when you do a procedure, there’s some things that changed slightly. There’s more tissue in the knee. The repair is really strong, so because of that there’s extra tissue and stuff. Does that change the mechanics? Not that I notice. Just taking it day by day. It’s going well. Just controlling what I can control, doing everything I can and staying locked in mentally and physically, too. I know it’s coming and when that happens, we’re not going to be worried about this. I just keep that in mind and trust the process…I feel like the real celebration is going to be when I’m out there playing again on Sundays.”

Jim Harbaugh on first-round pick Akheem Mesidor’s preseason debut: “That was nine really good snaps. He graded 100% out of the nine snaps on effort and technique. Had the ball not come out quick, he was getting there.” ( Chargers HCon first-round pick’s preseason debut: “That was nine really good snaps. He graded 100% out of the nine snaps on effort and technique. Had the ball not come out quick, he was getting there.” ( Rhim )

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce admitted that he could do a better job of being a leader and vocalizing things to teammates in order to get them to excel when the chips are down.

“Just being a better leader,” Kelce said, via Pro Football Talk. “When we get stuck, with adversity hitting, who’s going to want you in that foxhole with you? That’s one of those things, I want to be one of those guys that everybody counts on to be there and get us out of that foxhole.”

“There were things I could have done better in that regard,” Kelce admitted. “Everybody feels everything’s got to get turned up a little bit, and that’s what you’re seeing right now. I feel ready to rock and roll. Just trying to make sure I set that example for the guys around me, that this is the standard.”

Chiefs OT Josh Simmons is dealing with a back injury, per Nate Taylor.

is dealing with a back injury, per Nate Taylor. Taylor also mentions WR Tyquan Thornton has a strained hamstring while WR Jimmy Holiday has a quad injury.

Raiders

The Raiders have signaled they want to be patient with first-round QB Fernando Mendoza. But the history of highly-drafted quarterbacks, especially those taken No. 1 overall, suggests that they end up playing sooner rather than later. Mendoza’s impressive preseason debut has reignited questions about whether he could supplant veteran QB Kirk Cousins, and Raiders GM John Spytek acknowledged that they have some flexibility in their plan.

“It’s all of it,” Spytek said via NFL Blue Book’s Charles Robinson. “How Fernando practices, how Kirk practices, wins and losses. If Kirk’s in there and we’re 7-3 after 10 games, that’s different than if we’re 3-7. That’s probably ultimately what kept Mahomes on the bench [as a rookie with the Kansas City Chiefs]. They were in the playoffs. They were in the race through the whole thing.”

“Right now we’re committed to our process. But I walk in here every day thinking ‘What’s going to happen today?’”

Robinson asked Spytek about DE Maxx Crosby and other teams keeping tabs on him as a trade candidate: “People do what they do. I’m just trying to make the Raiders as good as possible. Right now Maxx is here and I have every expectation that he’ll be here.”

and other teams keeping tabs on him as a trade candidate: “People do what they do. I’m just trying to make the Raiders as good as possible. Right now Maxx is here and I have every expectation that he’ll be here.” Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Raiders RG Jackson Powers-Johnson‘s injury is considered short-term, but he’s being held out of Tuesday’s joint practice session with the Texans.