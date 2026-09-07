Chargers Made Two Practice Squad Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have re-signed CB Isas Waxter to the practice squad and released WR Gary Jennings.

we’ve signed CB isas waxter to the practice squad + released WR gary jennings from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/7XnZX2i2zi — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 7, 2026

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

LB Lander Barton LB Andre Carter LB Junior Colson RB Gregory Desrosiers RB Amar Johnson C Josh Kaltenberger DB Nikko Reed TE Evan Svoboda QB DJ Uiagalelei T Laekin Vakalahi (International) DL Terry Webb TE Patrick Herbert DT Jordan Jefferson WR Theo Wease LB Caleb Murphy CB Isas Waxter

Jennings, 29, was drafted by the Seahawks out of West Virginia in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,230,930 with a $710,930 signing bonus.

The Seahawks elected to waive Jennings, and the Dolphins claimed him. He was later placed on injured reserve by the Dolphins and they then opted to waive him during the 2020 season.

From there, Jennings had stints with the Ravens, Bills, Colts, Raiders and Chiefs from 2021 to 2022. The Panthers signed him in May of 2023 but cut him again before the season.

He was out of the NFL until signing a contract with the Chargers in August.

In 2019, Jennings appeared in one game for the Miami Dolphins but was unable to record any statistics.