Jets Signed WR Junior Bergen, Waived WR DT Sheffield

The Jets announced Wednesday that they have signed WR Junior Bergen and waived injured WR DT Sheffield.

Bergen, 23, is from Billings, Montana, and was selected in the seventh round by the 49ers out of Montana back in 2025.

He signed a four-year rookie contract with the 49ers worth $4.3 million but was waived as part of final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad the next day.

Bergen signed a reserve/futures contract with San Francisco but was waived by the team again.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.