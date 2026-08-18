Chargers C Tyler Biadasz Carted Off Tuesday With Apparent Injury

Per Kris Rhim, Chargers C Tyler Biadasz was carted off at Tuesday’s joint practice with the 49ers after DT Sebastian Valdez fell on his left knee during an 11-on-11 period.

Rhim adds second-round C Jake Slaughter replaced Biadasz following the injury.

Per Daniel Popper, Biadasz couldn’t put any weight on his leg after he went down.

Biadasz, 28, was selected by the Cowboys with their fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. He finished out a four-year, $3,129,400 rookie contract that included a $494,400 signing bonus.

He signed a three-year deal worth up to $30 million with the Commanders in March 2024 but was released after the 2025 season. He signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Chargers this offseason.

In 2025, Biadasz appeared in 16 games for the Commanders and started each time at center.

We’ll have more on Biadasz as the news becomes available.