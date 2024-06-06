Chiefs Re-Signing WR Mecole Hardman

According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs are re-signing WR Mecole Hardman to a contract.

Hardman, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5 million rookie contract with the Chiefs.

Hardman was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Jets.

The Jets then traded Hardman back to the Chiefs in exchange for a swap of late-round draft picks, reuniting him with his original team.

In 2023, Hardman appeared in 11 total games for the Chiefs and Jets, recording 15 catches for 124 yards and no touchdowns. He also recorded five catches for 62 yards and the Super Bowl-winning touchdown in the playoffs.