Alabama EDGE Que Robinson Has Four Pre-Draft Visits

Jordan Schultz reports Alabama EDGE Que Robinson had an official top-30 visit with the Lions on Monday and visited with the Panthers on Tuesday. He is also scheduled to take visits to the Falcons and Chiefs.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Robinson was a four-star recruit out of high school and signed on with Alabama in 2020. He just finished his redshirt senior year.

During his college career, Robinson appeared in 43 games for the Crimson Tide and recorded 54 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.