Chiefs Requesting To Interview Eric Bieniemy For OC

Ian Rapoport reports that the Chiefs are requesting to interview Bears RB coach Eric Bieniemy for their offensive coordinator job.

Kansas City expects current OC Matt Nagy to get a head coaching job and is hoping to bring the familiar Bieniemy in for an interview.

Dianna Russini adds the Chiefs have zeroed in on Bieniemy as the frontrunner to return as offensive coordinator.

Bieniemy, 56, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals, and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013, and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018. Kansas City signed Bieniemy to an extension in 2021. His contract was up again when he decided to leave to take the offensive coordinator job with the Commanders.

Bieniemy parted ways with the Commanders after the 2023 season and he caught on with UCLA as their associate head coach/offensive coordinator. In February of 2025, Bieniemy was hired by the Bears as their running backs coach.

We will have more on Bieniemy and the Chiefs as it becomes available.