Chiefs S Deon Bush Tore His Achilles

Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed that S Deon Bush tore his Achilles and will miss the rest of the season, per Nate Taylor.

Expect the veteran to be placed on injured reserve shortly.

Bush, 32, was drafted by the Bears in the fourth round out of Miami in 2016. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $2.86 million and made a base salary of $720,000 in 2019.

Chicago brought Bush back on a one-year contract worth $4 million in 2020 and re-signed him once more going into the 2021 season.

From there, Bush joined the Chiefs on a one-year contract in 2022 and returned to the team on one-year pacts in each of the last three offseasons.

In 2024, Bush appeared in two games for the Chiefs and recorded three tackles and a fumble recovery.