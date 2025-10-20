Chiefs Second-Round DT Omarr Norman-Lott Suffered Torn ACL

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Chiefs second-round DT Omarr Norman-Lott suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season.

Norman-Lott, 23, transferred to Tennessee in 2023 after spending three years at Arizona State. He was a part-time player with the Volunteers.

The Chiefs used the No. 63 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Norman-Lott. He signed a four-year, $7,200,376 contract with a $1,876,636 signing bonus.

In 2025, Norman-Lott appeared in five games for the Chiefs and recorded five total tackles and a sack.