Chiefs Sign DC Steve Spagnuolo To Extension

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs have signed defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to a contract extension.

The Chiefs have already announced the move:

We have signed Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to a contract extension. pic.twitter.com/3lRY3jszlL — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2024

Spagnuolo and his defense were among the most impressive units in the NFL this past season. He clearly earned this extension and could be someone who garners head-coaching interest next year.

Spagnuolo, 64, began his NFL coaching career with the Redskins as a player personnel intern in 1983. After several years coaching college and overseas, Spagnuolo was hired by the Eagles as a defensive assistant in 1999. He worked his way up to LBs coach before departing to become the Giants’ defensive coordinator in 2007.

The Rams would hire Spagnuolo as their head coach a few years later and he spent three seasons in St. Louis before he was fired after the 2011 season.

Spagnuolo had brief stints with the Saints and Ravens before returning to the Giants as their defensive coordinator in 2015. After Ben McAdoo was fired, the Giants promoted him to interim head coach in 2017, but he wound up sitting out the 2018 season.

From there, the Chiefs hired Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator for the 2019 season.

In 2023, Sapgnulou’s defense ranked No. 9 in fewest yards allowed, No. 15 in fewest points allowed, No. 19 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 6 in fewest passing yards allowed.