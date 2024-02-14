Chiefs Sign Eight Players To Futures Deals

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed eight players to futures contracts for the 2024 season on Wednesday.

The full list includes:

Ingram, 24, was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 draft by the Cardinals. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3,830,592 contract that included a $170,592 signing bonus when the Cardinals opted to release him in November.

Ingram cleared waivers and later caught on with the Chiefs to finish out the season on their practice squad..

In 2023, Ingram appeared in eight games for the Cardinals, rushing for 74 yards on 35 carries to go along with four receptions for 26 yards and no touchdowns.