Chiefs Sign Two Draft Picks

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed third-round EDGE Ashton Gillotte and fourth-round WR Jalen Royals to four-year rookie contracts, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Kansas City now has just two remaining unsigned picks from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 32 Josh Simmons OT Signed 2 63 Omarr Norman-Lott DT 3 66 Ashton Gillotte EDGE Signed 3 85 Nohl Williams CB 4 133 Jalen Royals WR Signed 5 156 Jeffery Bassa LB Signed 7 228 Brashard Smith RB Signed

Gillotte, 22, was a three-year starter at Louisville. He earned Second Team All-ACC honors in 2024 and was Second Team All-American and First Team All-ACC in 2023.

He was a three-star recruit and the 73rd-ranked edge defender in the 2021 recruiting class.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,744,624 rookie contract that includes a $1,545,180 signing bonus.

During his college career, Gillotte appeared in 50 games and recorded 130 tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss, 25.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one pass defense.

Royals, 22, was a no-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class out of Powder Springs, Georgia. He enrolled at Georgia Military College for his first season and transferred to Utah State after one year.

Royals earned First Team All-MWC in 2023 and Second Team All-MWC in 2024. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has him as the No. 7 receiver and the No. 63 overall player with a second to third round grade.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,067,200 rookie contract that includes a $867,200 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Royals appeared in 32 games and recorded 126 receptions for 1,914 yards and 21 touchdowns.