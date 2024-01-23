Chiefs Sign WR Anthony Miller To Futures Contract

The Kansas City Chiefs signed WR Anthony Miller to a futures contract on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Miller, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,353,700 contract when the Bears traded him to the Texans to swap a seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick.

Miller was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $1,210,050 for the 2021 season when the Texans waived him in October. He later signed on to the Steelers practice squad and returned on a futures deal for 2022. He spent the season on injured reserve, however.

Miller re-signed with the Steelers back in January on a one-year deal. However, he was released and caught on with the 49ers in August. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts.

In 2021, Miller appeared in three games for the Texans and Steelers, catching six passes for 26 yards and a touchdown.