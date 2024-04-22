Chiefs Signed HC Andy Reid & GM Brett Veach To Extensions

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that they’ve signed HC Andy Reid & GM Brett Veach to contract extensions.

Reid, 65, just finished his eleventh season with the Chiefs. He began his coaching career with the Eagles in 1999 and spent 14 seasons in Philadelphia before he was fired in 2012.

The Chiefs hired him as their head coach soon after and he has since won three Super Bowl championships with Kansas City.

Since taking over as Chiefs head coach back in 2013, Reid has led the team to a record of 128-51 (71.5 percent) and they have made ten playoff appearances with three championships.

Veach, 46, began working in the NFL when he interned for the Eagles while Reid was still the team’s head coach. After Reid was fired in Philadelphia, he brought Veach with him to the Chiefs where he served as their pro and college personnel analyst before being promoted to co-director of player personnel in May of 2015.

Kansas City fired John Dorsey back in 2017 and later promoted Veach as their GM.

During Veach’s seven years as GM, the Chiefs have posted a record of 85-30, which includes seven trips to the playoffs and four Super Bowl titles.