Chiefs Signing DT Danny Shelton

Adam Schefter reports that the Chiefs have reached a one-year deal with veteran DT Danny Shelton, who worked out with the Raiders on Monday.

Shelton, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Washington by the Browns in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Patriots acquired Shelton and a 2018 fifth-round pick from the Browns in exchange for a third-round pick in 2018.

New England declined his fifth-year option and Shelton played out the final year of his four-year $11.703 million rookie contract that included a $6.771 million signing bonus. The Patriots ultimately ended up bringing him back on a one-year deal for 2019.

Shelton signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Lions in 2020 but was released after just one season. He signed a one-year deal with the Giants for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Shelton appeared in 13 games for the Giants and recorded 31 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and 0.5 sacks.