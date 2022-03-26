Chiefs Signing RB Ronald Jones To One-Year Contract

Tom Pelissero reports that the Chiefs are signing former Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones to a one-year contract.

Jones, 24, is a former second-round of the Buccaneers back in 2018. He finished his four-year, $7,071,926 rookie contract that included a $3,223,320 signing bonus and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

In 2021, Jones appeared in 16 games and recorded 101 rushing attempts for 428 yards (4.2 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with 10 receptions for 64 yards (6.4 YPC).